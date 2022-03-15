Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from 1,050.00 to 925.00. The stock traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 543945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

CABGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $841.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

