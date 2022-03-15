Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$17.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CAS traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.67. 30,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.22. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

