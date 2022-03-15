Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $231.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $215.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.64. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.