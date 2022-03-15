Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

CZOO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 2,202,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,202. Cazoo Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $15,540,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at $5,494,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

