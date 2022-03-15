Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
CZOO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 2,202,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,202. Cazoo Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.
About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
