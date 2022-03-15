CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

IGR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 321,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,886. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.