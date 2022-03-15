CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.56

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.56 and last traded at C$56.38, with a volume of 166189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.20. The company has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

In related news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,856. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Insiders sold 19,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,926 in the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

