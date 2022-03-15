Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $22.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

CLLS remained flat at $$4.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,633. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Cellectis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

