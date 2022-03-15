Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLLNY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($73.63) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

CLLNY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 114,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,761. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

