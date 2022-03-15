Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.76. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 21,437 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $562.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
