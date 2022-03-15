Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.76. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 21,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $562.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

