Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON:CAML traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 206.50 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 225,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,819. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market capitalization of £363.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.90.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

