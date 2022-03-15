Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.