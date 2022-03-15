Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.90.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $130.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,659. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.