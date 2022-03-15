Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $987,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.