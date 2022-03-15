Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

