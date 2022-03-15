Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.97. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

