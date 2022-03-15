Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Sells $210,339.36 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 41,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $210,339.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 3,010,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cerus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cerus by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 84,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

