CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CFIV opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 1,142,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 1,768,590 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

