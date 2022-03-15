Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.31 Million

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

