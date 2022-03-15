Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.