Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

CGIFF opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

