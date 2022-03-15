Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CQP. UBS Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

