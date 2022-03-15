Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 288,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

