Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Chevron stock opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

