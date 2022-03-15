Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $434.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chimerix by 208.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

