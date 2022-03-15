China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.01

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 33594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

A number of analysts have commented on ZNH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

