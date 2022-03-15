China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.01

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 33594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.
A number of analysts have commented on ZNH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.35.
About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
