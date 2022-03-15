Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $2,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. TheStreet lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,965.48.

CMG opened at $1,471.97 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,488.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,687.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

