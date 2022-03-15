Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.14. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$13.14 and a one year high of C$15.88.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

