CIBC Reiterates “C$1.65” Price Target for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

CIBC set a C$1.65 price objective on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AOT. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:AOT opened at C$0.98 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$426.31 million and a PE ratio of -44.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

