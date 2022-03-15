CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 41.5% over the last three years.
CMCT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
