CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 41.5% over the last three years.

CMCT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

