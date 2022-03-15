Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $375.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.13.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

