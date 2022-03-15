CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Eric A. Pinero Purchases 1,500 Shares

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. CION Invt Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. CION Invt’s payout ratio is 73.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CION Invt during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CION Invt during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CION Invt during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CION Invt during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

