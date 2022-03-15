Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.

