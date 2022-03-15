Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,425,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,434,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYRN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byrna Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.