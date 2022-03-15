Citigroup Downgrades Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WHD. TheStreet raised Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,629. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

