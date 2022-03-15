Citigroup Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

CRSP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. 105,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

