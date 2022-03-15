Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21. Citizens has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Citizens worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

