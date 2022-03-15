Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to report $142.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the lowest is $142.09 million. Civeo reported sales of $125.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $610.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $614.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $614.67 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Civeo stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,265. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 million, a P/E ratio of -152.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,784 shares of company stock worth $2,506,447 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 45.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

