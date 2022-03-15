Civitas Market Cap Achieves $67,555.73 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $67,555.73 and $11.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,509,846 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

