Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

UWMC stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $383.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last ninety days.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

