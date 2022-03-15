Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $202,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.