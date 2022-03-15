Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RWT stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

