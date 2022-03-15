Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.