Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $161.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.12 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

