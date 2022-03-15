CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

Shares of CME stock opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.72. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

