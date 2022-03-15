CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.