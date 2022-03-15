Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 184.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.