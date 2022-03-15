Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

VIST stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $689.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

