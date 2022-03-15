Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,282,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after acquiring an additional 634,215 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,874 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,860,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

