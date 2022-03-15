Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $254,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $834,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $157.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.45.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

