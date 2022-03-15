Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 379.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $98.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGEAF. CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

